Overview of Dr. Kendall Donaldson, MD

Dr. Kendall Donaldson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Donaldson works at UHealth at Plantation in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cornea Surgery, Dry Eyes and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.