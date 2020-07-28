See All Dermatologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Kendall Egan, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (89)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kendall Egan, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from University Of California Davis School Of Medicine-M.D..

Dr. Egan works at Dermone Plastic Surgery Associates of North Carolina PA in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermone Plastic Surgery Associates of North Carolina PA
    6752 Rock Spring Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 782-0028

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Juvéderm Volbella Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 28, 2020
    I am very grateful to Dr. Egan for her willingness to seek "out-of-the-box" solutions for my issues. She provides very personal attention that I have found rare for many doctors. She is caring, sensitive to my concerns, and I would highly recommend her!
    KMW — Jul 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kendall Egan, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1619953056
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Naval Medical Center San Diego, Ca-Dermatology
    • University Of California Davis School Of Medicine-M.D.
    • University Of California, Santa Barbara-B.S.
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendall Egan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Egan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Egan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Egan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Egan works at Dermone Plastic Surgery Associates of North Carolina PA in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Egan’s profile.

    Dr. Egan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dry Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Egan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

