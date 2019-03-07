See All Nephrologists in Alexandria, LA
Nephrology
Overview of Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD

Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They completed their residency with Confederate Mem Med Center|Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital

Dr. From Jr works at Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. From Jr's Office Locations

    Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP
    176 Versailles Blvd Ste A, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 373-5918

  • Rapides Regional Medical Center
  • Avoyelles Hospital
  • Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital

Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Mar 07, 2019
    I give Doctor From a five ?? he is a nice,explain everything to you lab works I myself would tell all my friends and family about him.My sister told me about him,because I had needed a Kidney Doctor,my sister told me about him and Thank God for him to take care of me ask a patient.
    Wanda Small in ALEXANDRIA, LA — Mar 07, 2019
    About Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD

    • Nephrology
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Confederate Mem Med Center|Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. K Trevor From Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. From Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. From Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. From Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. From Jr works at Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. From Jr’s profile.

    Dr. From Jr has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. From Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. From Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. From Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. From Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. From Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

