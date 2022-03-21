Dr. Kendall Griffith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Griffith, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendall Griffith, MD
Dr. Kendall Griffith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Griffith works at
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
-
1
My Heart Doctor1058 Bermuda Run Ste 203, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 372-8263Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffith?
Dr. Griffith has the perfect balance of professionalism and compassion. He is an excellent physician.
About Dr. Kendall Griffith, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1710968060
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.