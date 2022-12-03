Overview of Dr. Kendall Hamilton, MD

Dr. Kendall Hamilton, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University (GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.