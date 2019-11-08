Dr. Kendall Hash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Hash, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendall Hash, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Locations
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates3225 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-1050
Blue Ridge Dermatology Associates, P.A.155 Parkway Office Ct Ste 204, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-1901Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hash and her nurse, Kathy are just super. Friendly and kind. Professional and positive!
About Dr. Kendall Hash, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hash has seen patients for Acne, Intertrigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.