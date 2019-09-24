See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Kendall Peters, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kendall Peters, MD

Dr. Kendall Peters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Peters works at Center For Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peters' Office Locations

    Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery A Professional Association
    801 N Orange Ave Ste 815, Orlando, FL 32801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 898-1436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kendall Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710926548
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Uab Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendall Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peters works at Center For Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Peters’s profile.

    Dr. Peters has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

