Dr. Kendall Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Peters, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kendall Peters, MD
Dr. Kendall Peters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery A Professional Association801 N Orange Ave Ste 815, Orlando, FL 32801 Directions (407) 898-1436
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
I was diagnosed w/ ductal carcinoma 5/2018 I met Dr.Peters around 7/2018 to go over my surgery (bilateral mastectomy) scheduled 11/2018 my previous plastic surgeon that I had met with moved I was scared,nervous, not knowing what to expect just overall numb when I walked in the office the receptionist was so polite,when I went in the exam room the 1st thing I saw was a picture of the"surgeon's prayer" then Dr.Peters came in with his nurse Tonya who is absolutely amazing, Dr.Peters bedside manner was impeccable he spoke to me in a way that was straight forward but not cocky or rude just one of reassurance and confidence if I follow his orders and I did I recently had my implants placed and again I was worried about the outcome because of the radiation from previous but when I tell you Dr.Peters is God sent I truly mean it he is a miracle worker and I am so happy I chose his practice many blessings to you and your staff Dr.Peters you ROCK :)
About Dr. Kendall Peters, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1710926548
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.