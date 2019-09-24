Overview of Dr. Kendall Peters, MD

Dr. Kendall Peters, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Peters works at Center For Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.