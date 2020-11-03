Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD
Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
La Jolla - Regents Park Office4150 Regents Park Row Ste 355, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-2043
Hospital Affiliations
- Rady Children's Hospital San Diego
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Roberts is extremely helpful and a good listener, he explains everything in detail and does not get annoyed by my many questions.
About Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265762033
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.