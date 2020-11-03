Overview of Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD

Dr. Kendall Roberts, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Rady Children's Hospital San Diego and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Roberts works at La Jolla - Regents Park Office in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.