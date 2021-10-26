Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD
Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Roehl's Office Locations
Memorial Plastic Surgery Group26 Professional Park Dr, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 347-3935
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care Credit
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Roehl you are absolutely amazing! My husband and I researched so many doctors and Dr. Roehl was so clearly ahead in the wow factor, the her quality of work and the reviews compared to others. Having this surgery was a big decision, we have zero regrets because of my results, the professionalism of you and your staff are above all expectations. Your honesty, making me and my family feel comfortable all while keeping us informed throughout the entire process.The customer service and overall satisfaction of the process and how it was all done is so amazing. You and your staff are greatly appreciated! You and your staff have been so supportive, for example being available no matter the time of day or night. We highly recommend Dr Roehl and her staff for anyone looking for body contouring surgery. Doctor Roehl and her staff can take care of all of your surgery needs. If you want amazing and head turning results, it is a must that you get in contact wit
About Dr. Kendall Roehl, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1528262102
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roehl accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Roehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roehl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.