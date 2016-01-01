Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tasche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD
Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Tasche works at
Dr. Tasche's Office Locations
-
1
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tasche?
About Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1003227489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tasche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tasche accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tasche using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tasche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tasche works at
Dr. Tasche has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tasche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tasche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tasche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.