Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD

Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Tasche works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tasche's Office Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Home Sleep Study
Hearing Screening

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    5.0
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kendall Tasche, MD

    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003227489
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

