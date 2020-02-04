Overview of Dr. Kendall Wong, MD

Dr. Kendall Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Kendall H Wong in Odessa, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.