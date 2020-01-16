Dr. Zmiewsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendall Zmiewsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendall Zmiewsky, MD
Dr. Kendall Zmiewsky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Dr. Zmiewsky works at
Dr. Zmiewsky's Office Locations
Southern Pines Womens Health145 Applecross Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 692-7928
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zmiewsky?
Dr Z is THe BEST— I live in va and would not consider finding a different dr! She listens, she advises and is a counselor when needed! I’m lucky to be her patient!!
About Dr. Kendall Zmiewsky, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zmiewsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zmiewsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zmiewsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zmiewsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zmiewsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zmiewsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.