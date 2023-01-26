See All Gastroenterologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Kendell Mann, MD

Gastroenterology
4.9 (373)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kendell Mann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii|UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Mann works at Gastrenterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastronterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP
    1699 Medical Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-7101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency














Diarrhea
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Diarrhea
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diarrhea
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 373 ratings
    Patient Ratings (373)
    5 Star
    (362)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2023
    The staff and Dr Mann were very kind and professional. I was treated quickly and made very comfortable. A colonoscopy is no fun but they did their best to make the procedure as pleasant as they could. Thank you all!
    Kathy Miller — Jan 26, 2023
    About Dr. Kendell Mann, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053384347
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • John A. Burns School Of Medicine, University Of Hawaii|UNIV OF HI J A BURNS SCH MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendell Mann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann works at Gastrenterology Associates of Colorado Springs, LLP in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mann’s profile.

    Dr. Mann has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    373 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

