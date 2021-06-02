See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Kingwood, TX
Overview

Dr. Kendell Sowards, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON.

Dr. Sowards works at North Houston Specialty Surgery in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Houston Specialty Surgery
    22751 Professional Dr Ste 110, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 312-4838

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastrotomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Gastrotomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Surgery date 5/24/2021 Dr Sowards and her staff are amazing! She explained my procedure and answered all my questions. Juanita and Katrina took care of all my concerns and went above and beyond to make sure I had everything I needed for my surgery and after surgery. Everyone was friendly and accommodating.
    Sylvia McMullan — Jun 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kendell Sowards, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417206772
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
