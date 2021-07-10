See All Dermatologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Wilske works at Westside Dermatology in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Dermatology Pllc
    4740 44th Ave SW Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Rosacea
Dry Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wilske?

    Jul 10, 2021
    So good! First visit for myself and partner for initial skin map and consultation. I'm a skincare NUT so that's naturally where my conversation goes when I meet a kindred person. I felt heard and seen by her bedside manner. She patiently and intently listened as I pointed out every bump and mole on my fair partner. She impressed at recommending alternatives and options about my current (complicated) skincare routine and she definitely left me feeling respected (cuz I put work into it!). Her knowledge about both skincare and skin cancer type concerns was clear and well communicated. Absolute 11/10 would recommend. On that note: I can absolutely see why Dr. Wilske does run a bit late SHE IS SO THOROUGH. We had a double morning appointment and we took almost 2 hours of her time. BLESS HER. I'm only assuming this was beyond our appointment time because she was not the least bit rushed - even taking time to bring us awesome OTC and Rx samples. Dr. Wilske is an excellent doctor.
    B & B — Jul 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wilske to family and friends

    Dr. Wilske's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wilske

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD.

    About Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639228828
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wilske works at Westside Dermatology in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wilske’s profile.

    Dr. Wilske has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilske.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilske, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilske appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.