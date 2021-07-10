Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilske is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD
Dr. Kendell Wilske, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Westside Dermatology Pllc4740 44th Ave SW Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
So good! First visit for myself and partner for initial skin map and consultation. I'm a skincare NUT so that's naturally where my conversation goes when I meet a kindred person. I felt heard and seen by her bedside manner. She patiently and intently listened as I pointed out every bump and mole on my fair partner. She impressed at recommending alternatives and options about my current (complicated) skincare routine and she definitely left me feeling respected (cuz I put work into it!). Her knowledge about both skincare and skin cancer type concerns was clear and well communicated. Absolute 11/10 would recommend. On that note: I can absolutely see why Dr. Wilske does run a bit late SHE IS SO THOROUGH. We had a double morning appointment and we took almost 2 hours of her time. BLESS HER. I'm only assuming this was beyond our appointment time because she was not the least bit rushed - even taking time to bring us awesome OTC and Rx samples. Dr. Wilske is an excellent doctor.
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Medical College of Wisconsin and Affiliated Hospitals
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology
- St. Anne Hospital
Dr. Wilske has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilske accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wilske using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wilske has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilske works at
Dr. Wilske has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilske on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilske. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilske.
