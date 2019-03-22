Dr. Kendra Baker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Baker, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Trimed Clinical Trials415 Old Newport Blvd Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 642-3606Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Obgyn Care16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 265, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 727-4200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I cannot say enough how much I appreciate Dr. Baker. She made me feel very comfortable. And that is not an easy task as I am kind of a doctor phobic. Very thorough, calm, attentive, explains everything very well, and super nice. Her office staff is exceptional as well. Just as nice and friendly as she is. What a wonderful find! I am so grateful my doctor send me to her. Could not have found a more caring obgyn. Thank you!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathy and Surgery
- Southern Methodist University
