Dr. Kendra Cole, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (404)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kendra Cole, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Cole works at Cole Dermatology & Aesthetic Center, P.C. (Cole Dermatology Center is incorrect) in Duluth, GA with other offices in Peachtree Corners, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cole Dermatology & Aesthetic Center PC
    3655 Howell Ferry Rd Ste 400, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 417-6900
    3525 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 417-6900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Angioma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Care Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 404 ratings
    Patient Ratings (404)
    5 Star
    (317)
    4 Star
    (53)
    3 Star
    (17)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kendra Cole, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    • DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendra Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    404 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

