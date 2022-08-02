See All Ophthalmologists in Clearwater, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD

Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD

Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Deangelis works at Tampa Bay Ophthalmic Plastics, LLC in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deangelis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Bay Ophthalmic Plastics
    2963 Gulf To Bay Blvd Ste 267, Clearwater, FL 33759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 285-8006
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mease Countryside Hospital
  • Mease Dunedin Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chalazion
Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Chalazion

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I saw Dr. DeAngelis for a growth on my lower eyelid that had become noticeable over time. This was my first visit to a plastic surgeon. The doctor removed the growth easily in her office suite, which is kept immaculately clean. No stitching or bandaging was necessary, and the area healed without any scarring whatsoever. The biopsy showed that the growth was benign. Her office staff is friendly and professional as well.
    J. Larson — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043506595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Memphis/Hamilton Eye Institute (Ophthalmic Plastic Surgery)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brown Med Sch/RI Hosp (Ophthalmology)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University Program (General Surgery)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendra Deangelis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deangelis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deangelis works at Tampa Bay Ophthalmic Plastics, LLC in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Dr. Deangelis’s profile.

    Dr. Deangelis has seen patients for Stye, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deangelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

