Dr. Kendra Dobalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dobalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kendra Dobalian, MD
Overview of Dr. Kendra Dobalian, MD
Dr. Kendra Dobalian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dobalian's Office Locations
- 1 8950 Villa La Jolla Dr Ste A218, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 455-0904
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dobalian?
Very knowledgeable and OCD.
About Dr. Kendra Dobalian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1134333701
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dobalian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dobalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dobalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dobalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dobalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dobalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.