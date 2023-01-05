Overview of Dr. Kendra Gillespie, MD

Dr. Kendra Gillespie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.



Dr. Gillespie works at River City OBGYN in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.