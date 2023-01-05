Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendra Gillespie, MD
Dr. Kendra Gillespie, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Gillespie's Office Locations
North Florida Ob-gyn Associates PA836 Prudential Dr Ste 1103, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-7654
Garcia and Associates Obgyn LLC9889 Gate Pkwy N Ste 205, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 398-7654
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 355-1339Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I found Dr. Gillespie. She is the most compassionate doctor I have ever had. She listens to my concerns and genuinely tries to help. Before switching to her I had been going to my previous ob/gyn for years but never felt comfortable discussing certain things. I just felt like a number and rushed through my visits. Wish I would have found her sooner. I can’t say enough good things!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1588084016
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillespie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.