Dr. Kendra Hayslett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (8)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kendra Hayslett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City.

They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2010 Church St Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 329-0616
    Tristar Centennial Medical Center
    2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 (615) 329-0616
    Surgical Associates Of Martin
    300 W Peach St, Martin, TN 38237 (731) 587-2525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Disability Evaluation
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Disability Evaluation
HeartAware Online Risk Screening

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Disability Evaluation
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Arrhythmia Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dipstick Urinalysis
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Fever
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Health Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
High Risk Pregnancy
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Infertility Evaluation
Joint Fluid Test
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Mole Evaluation
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Obesity
Oophorectomy
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear
Patch Testing
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Rapid Flu Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
VAP Lipid Testing
Vulvar Cancer
Wellness Examination
Wheelchair Evaluation
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Adenomyosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amniocentesis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colposcopy
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysteroscopy
Immunization Administration
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Miscarriages
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Multiple Gestation
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pap Smear Abnorm
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kendra Hayslett, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255588950
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hayslett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayslett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayslett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayslett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayslett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayslett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hayslett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hayslett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

