Dr. Kendra Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kendra Jones, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murrieta, CA.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
Temecula Valley Ob. Gyn. Medical Associates Inc.25460 Medical Center Dr Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 677-4748
Loma Linda University Medical Center-murrieta28062 Baxter Rd, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 290-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
These reviews are crazy. My first Visit with Dr. Jones, she was very clear that she tends to run behind, and if that wasn't ok then she wasn't the right Dr. for me. I stuck with her because I appreciated the honesty. She runs behind because she doesn't jump in and out. when I didn't ask questions she asked me leading questions. she was super clear but straight to the point which I absolutely loved. I had a rough twin pregnancy and she allowed me to work until she decided no more. if you can deal with her being behind ( its just how it is) I highly recommend her. if you don't want to hear the truth and need to be coddled she is NOT the Dr. for you.
About Dr. Kendra Jones, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689887051
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.