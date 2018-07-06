Dr. Rorrie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD
Overview
Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Rorrie works at
Locations
Dallas Diagnostic Association of Plano4716 Alliance Blvd Ste 750, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 800-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rorrie has been my dermatologist for many years is an excellent physician! My whole family has attended her practice! She has helped my condition greatly, I recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Kendra Rorrie, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1932138856
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rorrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rorrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rorrie has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rorrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rorrie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rorrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rorrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rorrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.