Dr. Kendrick Bashor, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Munroe Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bashor works at Munroe Falls Family Medicine in Munroe Falls, OH with other offices in Akron, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.