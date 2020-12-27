Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kendrick Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kendrick Henderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.
Neurology Clinic PC8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 747-1111Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Methodist University Hospital
Excellent. He is compassionate, attentive and responsive. We felt very comfortable communicating our concerns and felt we were receiving informed and very reasonable acceptance of our experience. We feel fortunate to have found Dr. Henderson to guide us through the difficult time ahead with this difficult neurological condition.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Neurology
