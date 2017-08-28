Overview of Dr. Kendrick Lee, MD

Dr. Kendrick Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



Dr. Lee works at WEBSTER ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUP in Dublin, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.