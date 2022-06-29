Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM
Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They graduated from Samuel Merritt University, California School Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ofili works at
Dr. Ofili's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ofili?
Dr. Ofili performed surgery to repair my broken ankle in 2015-2016. This was the first time I'd ever broken a bone and required urgent surgery. I was scared and anxious. Dr. Ofili was patient, calm, and down to earth. During the post-surgery recovery period, I became interested in ankle anatomy. Dr. Ofili encouraged my intellectual interest, answered my questions and even took time to geek out with me, reviewing my x-rays. He treated me as a whole person. His staff was amazing too.
About Dr. Kene Ofili, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- Male
- 1790067148
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foot and Ankle Residency Program, San Francisco
- Department Of Veteran Affairs, San Francisco
- Samuel Merritt University, California School Of Podiatric Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofili has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ofili using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ofili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofili works at
Dr. Ofili has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ofili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofili. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ofili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ofili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.