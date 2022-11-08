Overview of Dr. Kene Ugokwe, MD

Dr. Kene Ugokwe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Ugokwe works at Mercy Health - Heart and Vascular Institute Parmalee in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Spinal Compression Fracture Repair, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.