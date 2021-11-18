Dr. Keni Leonce, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keni Leonce, DDS
Overview
Dr. Keni Leonce, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kingsland, GA.
Locations
Aspen Dental105 Crown Pointe Pkwy, Kingsland, GA 31548 Directions (844) 230-1037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
tooth pulled quick and easy
About Dr. Keni Leonce, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1386204568
Dr. Leonce accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonce. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonce.
