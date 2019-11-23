Dr. Kenia Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenia Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenia Martinez, MD
Dr. Kenia Martinez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cutler Bay, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Martinez works at
Dr. Martinez's Office Locations
Doris Ison Pharmacy10300 SW 216th St, Cutler Bay, FL 33190 Directions (305) 253-5100Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best experience ever when visiting a pediatrician with my kids. Extremely knowledgeable and professional. So far the best pediatrician my kids have ever seen. Cannot understand why anybody will give a bad review to this Doctor.
About Dr. Kenia Martinez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1093982381
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
