Super Profile

Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (176)
Map Pin Small Merced, CA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD

Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin.

Dr. Miyata works at Kenichi T Miyata in Merced, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nadir Adam, MD
Dr. Nadir Adam, MD
4.0 (9)
Dr. Ibrahim Azer, MD
Dr. Ibrahim Azer, MD
5.0 (45)
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Medical Center Merced.

Dr. Miyata's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kenichi T Miyata
    700 W Olive Ave Ste F, Merced, CA 95348 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 230-9065
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Hemorrhoids
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Lipomas
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (165)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 09, 2023
    Went in to see Dr. Miyata for a head cyst that I had for 3 months. He explained to me how they appear and how the surgery was going to happen. Scheduled my surgery for 2 weeks from my first visit, went in for my surgery. It was a 30 minute procedure, quick and painless. There isn't very many good Doctors in Merced so im glad I was referred to Dr. Miyata. 100 percent recommend him. Thank you Dr. Miyata and also his staff. The ladies there attended you quick.
    — Feb 09, 2023
    About Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376687772
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MED COLL OF WI|Medical College Of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenichi Miyata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miyata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miyata has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miyata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miyata has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miyata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Miyata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miyata.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miyata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miyata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

