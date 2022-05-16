Overview

Dr. Kenika Robinson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital.



Dr. Robinson works at Practice in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Enteritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.