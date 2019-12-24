Overview of Dr. Kenji Muro, MD

Dr. Kenji Muro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Advocate Trinity Hospital.



Dr. Muro works at Advocate Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Pituitary Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.