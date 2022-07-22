Overview of Dr. Kenji Sudoh, MD

Dr. Kenji Sudoh, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Deer River.



Dr. Sudoh works at Essentia Health-Hayward Clinic in Duluth, MN with other offices in Deer River, MN and Proctor, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.