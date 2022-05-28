See All Ophthalmologists in Lubbock, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD

Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Freedman works at Texas Tech Eye Consultants in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Tech Physicians
    4004 82nd St Ste 200, Lubbock, TX 79423 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-7676
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Texas Tech Physicians
    3601 4th St Fl 2, Lubbock, TX 79430 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 743-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryocystectomy Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Freedman?

    May 28, 2022
    Dr. Freedman is a kind wonderful doctor. He spends time making sure I understand the procedure he is planning to do to correct my double vision. He is very knowledgeable and answered all my questions!! Most of all he prayed with me prior to surgery which alleviated all my worries. I knew I had the right doctor!!
    Mary Davis — May 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD
    About Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235120353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University (Amarillo) Health Sciences Center Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tex Tech U Hlth Scis Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenn Freedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freedman works at Texas Tech Eye Consultants in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Freedman’s profile.

    Dr. Freedman has seen patients for Diplopia, Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.