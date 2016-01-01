Dr. Ghaffarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenn Ghaffarian, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenn Ghaffarian, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Ghaffarian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ARIA Hea;lth Physician Services - Surgery10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 612-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghaffarian?
About Dr. Kenn Ghaffarian, DO
- Emergency Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1578825816
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson Hospital
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghaffarian works at
Dr. Ghaffarian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaffarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaffarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaffarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.