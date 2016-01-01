Overview of Dr. Kenna Wood, DO

Dr. Kenna Wood, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Legacy Medical Group-Northwest in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.