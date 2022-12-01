Dr. Kennan Vance, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kennan Vance, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kennan Vance, DO
Dr. Kennan Vance, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Vance works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vance's Office Locations
-
1
Western Orthopedics & Sports Medicine2373 G Rd Ste 100, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0484
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vance?
Dr Vance treated my tibial plateau fracture with excellent care. He has such a great bedside manner and communicates well. I also had a broken wrist on the same side as my leg and all the staff worked so well together. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kennan Vance, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982744579
Education & Certifications
- Taos Orthopedic Institute
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Brigham Young University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vance has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vance accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vance works at
Dr. Vance has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vance speaks French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Vance. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vance.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.