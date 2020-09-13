Overview

Dr. Kennedy Kunz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.



Dr. Kunz works at Seale Harris Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.