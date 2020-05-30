Overview

Dr. Kennedy Sbat, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.



Dr. Sbat works at MDVIP - Pottstown, Pennsylvania in Pottstown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.