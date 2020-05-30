Dr. Kennedy Sbat, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kennedy Sbat, DO
Dr. Kennedy Sbat, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pottstown, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenixville Hospital and Pottstown Hospital.
MDVIP - Pottstown, Pennsylvania1569 Medical Dr Ste 203, Pottstown, PA 19464 Directions (484) 284-3151
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Sbat is a caring empathetic doctor who shows warmth and care during a visit. The visit was comprehensive. He listened, answered all questions, and developed health goals for me that are necessary. His staff is friendly, as well, and the overall experience very positive. Prior to this visit, I needed an emergency telemedicine appointment on a Sunday morning. Dr Sbat responded promptly and monitored my condition throughout the day. I am so glad that I have become a patient in this practice.
About Dr. Kennedy Sbat, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1740252402
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Phoenixville Hospital
- Pottstown Hospital
Dr. Sbat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sbat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sbat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sbat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbat works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sbat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sbat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.