Dr. Tlaseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD
Overview of Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD
Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Tlaseca works at
Dr. Tlaseca's Office Locations
-
1
University Family Health Center Se1055 Ada St, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 358-5515
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tlaseca?
About Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1639604069
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tlaseca works at
Dr. Tlaseca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tlaseca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tlaseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tlaseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.