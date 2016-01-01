See All Family Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD

Family Medicine
Overview of Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD

Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Tlaseca works at COMMUNITY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tlaseca's Office Locations

    University Family Health Center Se
    1055 Ada St, San Antonio, TX 78223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 358-5515

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Obesity
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kennedy Tlaseca, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1639604069
Education & Certifications

  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tlaseca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tlaseca works at COMMUNITY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Tlaseca’s profile.

Dr. Tlaseca has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tlaseca.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tlaseca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tlaseca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

