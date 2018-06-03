Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD
Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Akey works at
Dr. Akey's Office Locations
Kenneth Akey, M.D., F.A.A.P.1605 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 268-3377Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I just had the 1st consultation with Dr Akey and was so impressed that I switched to him from our previous pediatrician right away. This is the Dr. I have been looking for! Even though it was only an initial consultation, he gave us lots of information, suggestions and recommendations right away. He seems passionate about educating patients on healthy eating and lifestyle to correct disease and prevent it from happening in the first place rather than just prescribing some drug to cover symptoms.
About Dr. Kenneth Akey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1114010725
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Pediatrics
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Valley Med Center|Valley Med Ctr
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Dr. Akey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
