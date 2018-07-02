Overview of Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD

Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.



Dr. Alexander works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.