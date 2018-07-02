Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Alexander helped my son from 3-6 years old with multiple MSSA infections and got him into a study at 6 that effectively dropped his rate of infections from every 6 weeks to 2-3 a year... Sadly he is no longer with Comer Children's Hospital though the kids in Orlando are VERY lucky to have him there now.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962582031
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
