Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD

Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.

Dr. Alexander works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Alexander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Children's Hospital
    6535 Nemours Pkwy Ste 108, Orlando, FL 32827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 650-7715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
E. coli Food Poisoning
Bacterial Sepsis
Brain Abscess
E. coli Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 02, 2018
    Dr Alexander helped my son from 3-6 years old with multiple MSSA infections and got him into a study at 6 that effectively dropped his rate of infections from every 6 weeks to 2-3 a year... Sadly he is no longer with Comer Children's Hospital though the kids in Orlando are VERY lucky to have him there now.
    Christina T. in Chicago, IL — Jul 02, 2018
    About Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962582031
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alexander works at Nemours Children s Hospital in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Alexander’s profile.

    Dr. Alexander has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.