Overview of Dr. Kenneth Alonso, MD

Dr. Kenneth Alonso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Alonso works at Alonso Medical and Wellness Institute LLC in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Longwood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.