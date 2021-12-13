Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD
Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Alper works at
Dr. Alper's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth Alper, M.D.150 E 58th St Fl 25, New York, NY 10155 Directions (212) 966-3506
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alper?
I have been seeing Dr. Alper for two years now. I've seen several other psychiatrists over the years, yet Dr. Alper was the ONLY one to correctly diagnose me, and treat me with the correct combinations of medications. He listens intently, is compassionate, intelligent, and truly cares about helping those in need. He returns calls promptly, even on weekends, and is available via his answering service at all days and times (in case of emergency). I have never seen such a caring psychiatrist in my life! I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Alper to anyone with a mental health need!
About Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1366550816
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alper accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alper works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.