Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (38)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD

Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Alper works at Kenneth Alper, M.D. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alper's Office Locations

    Kenneth Alper, M.D.
    150 E 58th St Fl 25, New York, NY 10155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 966-3506

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 13, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Alper for two years now. I've seen several other psychiatrists over the years, yet Dr. Alper was the ONLY one to correctly diagnose me, and treat me with the correct combinations of medications. He listens intently, is compassionate, intelligent, and truly cares about helping those in need. He returns calls promptly, even on weekends, and is available via his answering service at all days and times (in case of emergency). I have never seen such a caring psychiatrist in my life! I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Alper to anyone with a mental health need!
    About Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366550816
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Alper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alper works at Kenneth Alper, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Alper’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Alper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

