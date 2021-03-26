Dr. Kenneth Amend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Amend, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Amend, MD
Dr. Kenneth Amend, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Amend works at
Dr. Amend's Office Locations
-
1
Amend Center for Eye Surgery5939 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45239 Directions (513) 923-3900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amend?
Excellent physician and staff! Knowledgeable and skilled practitioner! I highly recommend Dr Amend to all my friends and family members. I have been his patient for 25 years.
About Dr. Kenneth Amend, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1215900204
Education & Certifications
- MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amend works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Amend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amend.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.