Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Anderson, MD
Dr. Kenneth Anderson, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
- 1 4002 Kresge Way, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 896-7612
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Anderson, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205800034
Education & Certifications
- U Louisville Affil Hosps
- JOHNS HOPKINS HOSPITAL
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
