Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
2.7 (18)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD

Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson Jr works at Advanced Laboratory Services LLC in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anderson Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Laboratory Services LLC
    500 E Peyton St, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texoma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Kenneth Anderson Jr, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1982679932
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anderson Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson Jr works at Advanced Laboratory Services LLC in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Anderson Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson Jr has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

