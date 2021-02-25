Overview of Dr. Kenneth Arbetter, MD

Dr. Kenneth Arbetter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Arbetter works at Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.