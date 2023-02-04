Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barkett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD
Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Barkett's Office Locations
Ferguson Medical Group1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions (573) 471-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Med Center|University Hosps And Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Barkett works at
