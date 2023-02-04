Overview of Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD

Dr. Kenneth Barkett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sikeston, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Barkett works at Ferguson Medical Group in Sikeston, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blindness and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.